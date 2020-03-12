The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is hosting a series of public meetings to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is hosting a series of public meetings across the state this month to discuss the steps the FWC is taking to reduce the risk of Chronic Wasting Disease coming into Florida.
Chronic Wasting Disease, which has not been detected in Florida, is a contagious disease that damages the brains of affected deer, elk, moose, caribou and other members of the deer family and always causes them to die.
The state is considering a rule amendment which would prohibit importing or possessing whole and parts of carcasses of all members of the deer family originating from outside of Florida.
The exceptions would be de-boned meat; finished taxidermy mounts; antlers, hides, skulls, skull caps, and teeth if all soft tissue has been removed.
White-tailed deer harvested from certain properties in Georgia or Alabama would also be exempt.
If you would like to comment on the proposed rule, there will be two public meetings in our area this month.
The first will be at the Hilton Garden Inn in Panama City on March the 24th.
A second will be at the Bryant Building on Meridian Street in Tallahassee on March the 25th.
These open house meetings will be held from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. local time.
