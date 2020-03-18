Franklin County Public Libraries closed but still offering essential services

The Franklin County Public Libraries in Eastpoint and Carrabelle will be closed to the public beginning March 18th until further notice.
But even though the buildings will be closed, the libraries will still provide some essential services.
The Wi-Fi services for both the Eastpoint and Carrabelle branches will remain on 24/7 and is accessible from the parking lot.
Library staff will also be available during normal operating hours, Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, via telephone to assist with card renewals as well as assistance with accessing e-books and audiobooks from home.
The libraries are also offering curbside pick-up for materials.
You can find the book you want on-line at https://catalog.wildernesscoast.org/ and then reserve the items for pick up.
They will also continue to check our book drop and process returns.
All current checkouts have been extended to April 24th
Applications for the Florida Department of Children and Families will be available in paper format only.
Faxing services for DCF will be available by appointment only.
For appointments, questions or concerns regarding this service please contact your local branch for more information.
You can call:
Eastpoint Branch (850) 670-8151
Carrabelle Branch (850) 697-2366
