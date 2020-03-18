The City of Apalachicola is taking steps to limit the spread of Coronavirus.
That includes closing the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library through Sunday, March 29th and ending private gatherings at public buildings.
City Hall will remain open but the city urges citizens to conduct business by phone or email if possible.
The notice does not apply to private businesses, but the city is urging everyone to follow prevention guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, which suggest no public gatherings of more than 10 people.
The city reminds everyone to Wash your hands. Avoid large crowds. Pay extra attention to your own health and the needs of family and friends.
If you or someone you know has symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, please call your healthcare provider or visit the local health department on 12th Street, next to Weems Hospital.
