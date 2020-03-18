If you have a drivers license that is expiring in the next 30 days – you'll have an extra month to get it renewed.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has issued an Emergency Order extending all Florida driver licenses and identification cards that will expire in the next 30 days.
All Florida driver licenses, commercial driver licenses and identification cards set to expire in the next 30 days will be granted a 30-day extension beyond their current expiration date.
The Executive Order Extends the effective period of all driver licenses and identification cards that will expire between March 16th and April 15th for 30 days.
It also waives the delinquent renewal fees during the extension period for driver licenses and identification cards.
Florida law enforcement agencies have received notification of these extensions.
