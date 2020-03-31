Franklin County unemployment remained the same between January and February.
The local unemployment rate was 3.1 percent both months.
138 people were looking for work in Franklin County in February.
Statewide unemployment was 2.8 percent, 27 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin County.
Gulf County's unemployment fell in February from 4.1 percent to 3.7 percent.
There were 210 people looking for work in Gulf County.
Wakulla County's unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in February; Liberty County unemployment was 3.5 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment