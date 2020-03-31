School closures statewide have been extended to May the 1st in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
That decision was made Monday.
Even with the extended closure, students will get taught every day through the school district's extended learning program which started this week.
And remember the school district will continue providing free breakfasts and lunches for all children in Franklin County aged 18 and under whether they attend school or not.
Meals are offered daily between the hours of 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM for pick-up only and are at NO COST.
Meals are available in Apalachicola at The Apalachicola Bay Charter School and at the Apalachicola City Project Impact Learning Center.
In Eastpoint meals will be available at the Franklin County School, at the Learning Center and at the Eastpoint United Methodist Church.
In Carrabelle you will be able to pick up meals at the Nest at 1001 Gray Avenue.
The meals are also being delivered to every school bus stop in the county.
You can find a schedule for the bus delivery online at www.franklincountyschools.org
