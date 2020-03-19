Franklin County voters back Biden and Trump

Over 28 percent of Franklin County's registered voters turned out Thursday to cast a ballot in Florida's Presidential Preference Primary.
That was one of the larger voter turnouts in the panhandle.
Franklin County Democrats voted mostly for Joe Biden, he took 64.2 percent of the vote.
Statewide Biden took about 62 percent of the vote.
Bernie Sanders only received about 18 percent of the vote in Franklin County and Tulsi Gabbard about 3 percent.
The rest went to candidates who are no longer running.
Local Republicans voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump.
The president pulled in 96 percent of the Franklin County's vote – and received about 94 percent of the vote statewide.
