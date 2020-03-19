Projects in Franklin, Gulf and Bay counties will share in more than 36 million dollars in coastal resilience grants for Panhandle counties impacted by Hurricane Michael.
The money is coming through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and NOAA’s Office for Coastal Management.
The Apalachee Regional Planning Council was awarded aver 15.6 million dollars for a living shoreline project in Franklin County.
That project will Install nearshore reefs to reduce wave energy and allow the creation of expansive intertidal salt marshes to protect 12 miles of shoreline and Highway 98 between Carrabelle beach and Eastpoint.
Gulf County will receive 3.7 million dollars for the St. Joseph Peninsula Dune Habitat Enhancement Project.
That project will restore 3 miles of shoreline on St. Joseph Peninsula through sand and vegetation restoration.
The City of Mexico Beach was awarded 3.7 million dollars for wetland Restoration and Dune Installation.
That project will restore 45 acres of wetlands to address flood control, water quality and habitat restoration.
It will also provide funding to design beach dunes to protect against storm surge and establish beach vegetation habitat.
You can get more info at:
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment