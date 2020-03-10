Tuesday, March 10, 2020

FSUCML Conservation Lecture this Thursday - The Underwater Archaeology of the First Americans: How rising water has both helped and hindered what we can know about the colonization of the continent.

The Florida State University Coastal & Marine Laboratory
Enhancing Global Coastal & Marine  Literacy in Florida. 
Dr. Jessi Halligan, PhD. Assistant Professor 
Florida State University  Department of
Anthropology.
Thursday, March 12, 2020
 
Dr. Katherine Gentry, Ph.D, Gopher Tortoise Program Coordinator, FWC Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
Thursday, April 9, 2020

It's that Time Again.  Mark Your Calendars, Get Your Materials, Assemble Your Crew and Build Your Boat for the FSUCML
Conservation Lectures 

Thursday at 7 PM 
FSUCML Auditorium

Free & Open 
to the Public

RefreshmentsAvailable Before The Lecture

We are pleased to announce at the Whatever Floats Your Boat Regatta, we will have guided boat tours by Florida Audubon to Lanark Reef.  Just $15 per person - 8 and up.  Space is limited so register early.

