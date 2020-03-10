Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Community Connections

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Port St Joe City Commissioners Meeting
March 17, 12:00 pm ET
Gulf County Commissioners Meeting
March 24, 9:00 am ET
Wewahitchka City Commissioners Meeting
March 26, 6:30 pm CT
The City of Port St Joe will hold a workshop on April 14, 2020 at 6pm to discuss parking on Reid Avenue. All downtown business owners are encouraged to attend.




VENDOR
Deadline for
is March 20

click below for forms



2020 Presidential
Preference Primary
 
March 17, 2020
 
Early Voting
From March 7, 2020 to March 16, 2020
Each day from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm (ET)
 
Election Day
March 17, 2020
Polls are open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm (ET)

Directly across the street from Carrabelle Beach.  Everyone is invited to see these vehicles up close and personal.
 
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will be open to all visitors on Friday and Saturday from 11 am – 5 pm.  Guests are encouraged to come and hear the amazing stories of the region’s WWII heroes and see the remarkable collection of WWII artifacts and memorabilia. 
 
The suggested donation is $15 for advance tickets and $20 at the door if any tickets are still available. 
The Forgotten Coast en Plein Air invitational features 20 internationally acclaimed artists, as well as, four "Florida's Finest en Plein Air" artists honored as Plein Air Ambassadors. Expanded exhibits, a Collectors' Forum, distinguished guest speakers, lunch & learns and other special events. We encourage all of our members to volunteer to help support this event. The wet room is at The Joe this year. By volunteering you get to see all the paintings as they come in. To volunteer and get more information go to  https://forgottencoastculturalcoalition.wildapricot.org
Thru The Lens Photography Show
April 9 - May 8
Entry Deadline: March 19
The prospectus for the "Thru The Lens" Photography show
can be found at The Joe's website: www.thejoecenter.org  under "Call for Entries."  We are now using Entry Thingie for our on-line entry procedure. Deadline for entry is March 19th. Entering shows is now easier than ever. Share all those great photos!
 
A Feast for the Eyes - the Art of the Table
 May 22 - June 19
 
Gather around the table and celebrate all that it symbolizes. Many will say that food is one of the greatest pleasures in life. It has played a role in art from early cave paintings, Egyptian pictographs, through the Renaissance, and pop art to modern day depictions. Who hasn’t painted a piece of fruit or a glass of wine? This show not only celebrates the role of food but also the table—the comfort and companionship represented by family and friends gathered round the table to share the events of life. Find more information and the prospectus at ww.thejoecenter.org.
Port St Joe Events
Blues on Reid - March 27-28, 2020
Scallop Festival - September 4-6, 2020
PortOberfest - September 26, 2020
Forgotten Music Festival - November 13-15, 2020
If you are a member of our Chamber and have announcements or updates you'd like to share in our Community Connections, email newsletter ready text and/or JPEG, PDF images to admin@gulfchamber.org.

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Leadership
Aaron Little, Chairman of the Board
Blake Rish, Vice-Chairman
Marci Daniels, Secretary
Nancy Brockman, Treasurer
Lianna Sagins, Director
Jamie Streetman, Director
Joe Whitmer, Executive Director


