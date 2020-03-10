Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Community Connections

Directly across the street from Carrabelle Beach. Everyone is invited to see these vehicles up close and personal.
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will be open to all visitors on Friday and Saturday from 11 am – 5 pm. Guests are encouraged to come and hear the amazing stories of the region’s WWII heroes and see the remarkable collection of WWII artifacts and memorabilia.
The suggested donationis $15 for advance ticketsand$20 at the doorif any tickets are still available.
The Forgotten Coast en Plein Air invitational features 20 internationally acclaimed artists, as well as, four "Florida's Finest en Plein Air" artists honored as Plein Air Ambassadors. Expanded exhibits, a Collectors' Forum, distinguished guest speakers, lunch & learns and other special events. We encourage all of our members to volunteer to help support this event. The wet room is at The Joe this year. By volunteering you get to see all the paintings as they come in. To volunteer and get more information go to https://forgottencoastculturalcoalition.wildapricot.org
Thru The Lens Photography Show
April 9 - May 8
Entry Deadline: March 19
The prospectus for the "Thru The Lens" Photography show
can be found at The Joe's website: www.thejoecenter.org under "Call for Entries." We are now using Entry Thingie for our on-line entry procedure. Deadline for entry is March 19th. Entering shows is now easier than ever. Share all those great photos!
A Feast for the Eyes - the Art of the Table
May 22 - June 19
Gather around the table and celebrate all that it symbolizes. Many will say that food is one of the greatest pleasures in life. It has played a role in art from early cave paintings, Egyptian pictographs, through the Renaissance, and pop art to modern day depictions. Who hasn’t painted a piece of fruit or a glass of wine? This show not only celebrates the role of food but also the table—the comfort and companionship represented by family and friends gathered round the table to share the events of life. Find more information and the prospectus atww.thejoecenter.org.
Port St Joe Events
Blues on Reid - March 27-28, 2020
Scallop Festival - September 4-6, 2020
PortOberfest - September 26, 2020
Forgotten Music Festival - November 13-15, 2020
If you are a member of our Chamber and have announcements or updates you'd like to share in our Community Connections, email newsletter ready text and/or JPEG, PDF images to admin@gulfchamber.org.
No comments:
Post a Comment