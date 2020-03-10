The dredging of the Eastpoint channel is moving closer.
The county commission has been working for years to have the Army Corps of Engineers dredge the Eastpoint channel so that larger boats like shrimp boats can use the channel to dock and offload seafood.
Currently the channel can be tough even on smaller boats, especially during low tide.
This week the Army Corps of Engineers is expected to be in town to provide the county with the cost estimates and 3 proposed designs for dredging the Eastpoint channel.
The designs will include building the spoil area and dredging the channel to its original design depth of 8 feet.
Once the county and the Corps agree on the design and disposal area then the Corps will go to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to finalize the permits.
Its hoped the dredging could begin as early as this summer.
The project will be funded through 2 million dollars of federal money, but if that's not enough the county will provide the additional funds by using money received from the BP oil spill.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment