This week is Sunshine Week in the state of Florida.
Sunshine Week is a time to celebrate and test Florida's commitment to Government in the sunshine and the people's access to public information.
Florida has a long history of protecting citizens’ rights to have access to public information.
Beginning in 1909 with the Public Records Law and evolving to the Sunshine Law, Florida has long supported providing access and the ability to participate in government.
Florida’s Sunshine Laws rank among the strongest in the country, but unless people continue to defend those rights they do tend to deteriorate.
Part of Sunshine week is people and news groups visiting various cities and counties and requesting public information to make sure the process is working and that public officials understand their obligations.
If you would like to find out how you can get involved, go to sunshineweek.org/
The state of Florida also publishes a list an annual Government in the Sunshine manual which provides people with the laws regarding public access to information.
That manual is available at myfloridalegal.com.
