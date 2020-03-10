Tuesday, March 10, 2020
GULF COUNTY FLOODING UPDATE UPDATED 11:00 AM 03/10/20
Due to the effects of last weeks rainfall, there is additional flooding along the Apalachicola and Chipola Rivers. A check point has been established at Lake Grove Road and Canning Drive in Wewahitchka. Flood waters have made it unsafe for vehicles to travel Lake Grove Road and the road is closed to all traffic. Only authorized search and rescue vehicles will be allowed beyond the checkpoint. If you have medical conditions that may warrant rescue, we encourage you to find shelter with family or friends for the next 3 – 5 days or until the water recedes. Access by emergency services will be very limited. All persons with interest along the river should monitor the latest forecasts and be taking necessary precautions to protect life and property. If you are south of the Wewahitchka area, please be mindful and prepare yourselves for the water that is coming to you. Sandbags have been made available at the City of Wewahitchka Municipal Yard. It is important that all residents who intend to remain in their homes have sufficient supplies on hand to sustain yourself. They should include water, batteries, medications, and non-perishable foods. The water has become very deep and swift on some of our roadways and we encourage you not to drive through it as culverts and bridges may become compromised. Also vehicles can and may be swept from the roadway. If you see water crossing a road, please turn around. We also ask that you be courteous to our Search and Rescue volunteers manning the checkpoints. They are there for your protection.
Following is a list of closed roads: Lake Grove Rd Cox Landing Rd Cutoff Dr Byrd Parker Dr Warmouth Dr Iola Rd (GU Parker Rd) Iola Landing Rd Red Bull Island Dr (East and West) Elm St Hickory St Palm St Oak St Ohio St Goodwin St Johnson St Lister Landing Rd Old Bay City Rd
Caution should be taken on the following roads: East River Rd CR 381 (Dalkeith Rd)
http://live.oysterradio.com/
