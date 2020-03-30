Monday, March 30, 2020

Governor DeSantis Executive Order Vacation Rentals

Vacation Rentals

I hereby order all parties engaged in rental of vacation rental properties, as defined in section 509.242( l )(c), Florida Statutes, to suspend vacation rental operations. Vacation rentals are prohibited from making new reservations or bookings and shall not accept new guests for check­ in for the duration of this order. This directive shall include the:
Rental of any house, condominium, cooperative, or dwelling unit that is also a transient public lodging establishment, as defined under Section 509.013(4)(a), Florida Statute s; and
Which· is rented for periods of less than 30 days or I calendar month, whichever is less; or
Which is advertised or held out to the public as a place regularly rented to guests; or
Which is otherwise regulated by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation ("DBPR") as a vacation rental pursuant to section 509.241, Florida Statutes.

This directive shall not include the following:

Hotels, motels, inns, resorts, non-transient pub.lie lodging establishments, or timeshare projects; or Long-term rentals; or
Rental stays where guest s are currently staying in a vacation rental or have previously booked a stay and are scheduled to check-in no later than March 28, 2020; or
Rentals to persons performing military, emergency, governmental, health or infrastructure response, or travelers engaged in non-vacation commercial activities.



