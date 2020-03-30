Governor DeSantis Executive Order Vacation Rentals

Vacation Rentals
I hereby order all parties engaged in rental of vacation rental properties, as defined in section 509.242( l )(c), Florida Statutes, to suspend vacation rental operations. Vacation rentals are prohibited from making new reservations or bookings and shall not accept new guests for check in for the duration of this order. This directive shall include the:
Rental of any house, condominium, cooperative, or dwelling unit that is also a transient public lodging establishment, as defined under Section 509.013(4)(a), Florida Statute s; and
Which· is rented for periods of less than 30 days or I calendar month, whichever is less; or
Which is advertised or held out to the public as a place regularly rented to guests; or
Which is otherwise regulated by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation ("DBPR") as a vacation rental pursuant to section 509.241, Florida Statutes.
This directive shall not include the following:
Hotels, motels, inns, resorts, non-transient pub.lie lodging establishments, or timeshare projects; or Long-term rentals; or
Rental stays where guest s are currently staying in a vacation rental or have previously booked a stay and are scheduled to check-in no later than March 28, 2020; or
Rentals to persons performing military, emergency, governmental, health or infrastructure response, or travelers engaged in non-vacation commercial activities.
