There is now a way to support local businesses from the comfort of your home.
Apalachicola Main Street’s has unveiled www.ShopApalachicola.com, a page where shoppers can purchase gift certificates online from local businesses.
The site will allow people who love to visit the town make sure that their favorite restaurants and businesses remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.
Most local businesses are suffering because of the slowdown in tourism.
One of the easiest ways to keep cash flowing to local businesses during this downturn is to purchase gift certificates to be used later.
However, most downtown businesses don’t currently offer e-gift certificates on their own.
That's where shopapalachicola.com comes in.
Visit ShopApalachicola.com to view the participating businesses.
Click on the “Buy Now” button under your business of choice and choose from the $25 level on up.
You can purchase one for yourself or send one via email as a gift.
When a purchase is made, the digital gift certificate is delivered to your inbox immediately.
The business owner also receives instant email notification of the transaction.
Each gift certificate has a unique number which can be used to track certificate redemption.
And if your favorite place to shop is not represented, let them know and Apalachicola Mainstreet will contact them personally and let them know that their participation is missed.
