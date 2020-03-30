The Gulf County Sheriff’s office is taking its beach closure seriously.
Beaches in Gulf and Franklin Counties are closed for the next two weeks to help control the spread of COVID-19.
Some people, however, don't seem to be getting the message.
The Gulf County Sheriff's office said that officers had to charge six individuals who would not leave the beach.
They were given numerous warnings but still refused.
They were charged with a 2nd degree misdemeanor and will now have to go to court where they will face fines and possibly even jail time.
