Important information regarding new policies and procedures in the Carrabelle local community

Please review these new policies and producers being implemented in the Carrabelle local community.
Food Pantry at the Carrabelle United Methodist Church:
Carrabelle Food Pantry is changing to drive through pickup this coming Thursday, March 26, 2020. Please review the attached instructions provided by the Food Bank volunteers. Please see the attached map showing the recommend vehicle lineup for drive through pickup.
Waste Pro adopting “No-Touch” Policy:
Mr. Loyd Childree, Director of Commercial Affairs with Waste Pro, sent today correspondence stating Waste Pro is adopting a “NO-TOUCH” policy. All waste (garbage) inside the approved customer supplied container or the Waste Pro supplied receptacle will continue to be picked up by Waste Pro. Any waste placed outside the receptacle, either loose or bagged, will be left at the curb side. This remaining waste should be placed in the receptacle by the customer and will be serviced the following customer service day. Please see the attached letter from Mr. Sean Jennings, President, Waste Pro USA
Pay Carrabelle Water & Sewer Bills and Building Permit Fees Online:
You can now pay your Water/Sewer bills through the City of Carrabelle website at: www.mycarrabelle.com The “pay now” feature is located under "Quick Links". Please note you will need your account number. You may also use this feature to pay for building permits. See the attached screen shot showing the buttons at the top of the menu on the right side of the screen.
Update from Florida Department of Health In Franklin County:
Today’s update circulated from the Florida Department of Health in Franklin County is attached. Message from FDOH in Franklin County: If you’d like to learn more about COVID-19 we encourage you to visit Information Is Beautiful COVID-19 #Coronavirus Data Pack https://
informationisbeautiful.net/ visualizations/covid-19- coronavirus-infographic- datapack/. This site dedicated to helping you make clearer, more informed decisions about the world. All our visualizations are based on facts & data: constantly updated & revised. Follow the CDC.gov website for the latest guidance on COVID-19 and check out Floridahealth.gov to keep up with state-specific updates.
As of March 24, 2020, at 2:30pm, eleven (11) Franklin County residents have tested negative for Coronavirus. No tests were pending at that time.
Be considerate of one another - practice healthy social distancing.
Please share this message.
Brenda La Paz, Mayor
City of Carrabelle
