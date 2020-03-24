Shell Point Beach and Mashes Sands Beach in Wakulla County have been closed to the public until further notice.
Those closures took effect on Monday at sunset.
The closures mean that every public beach between Destin and Shell Point are closed including those in Franklin and Gulf Counties.
Closing the beaches is one of the steps being taken by Wakulla County and Governments across our area.
Most county and city governments have also closed its their offices to the public though you can still contact the offices by phone or e-mail.
Most public meetings and programs have also been canceled.
Public libraries have also closed though those in Franklin and Wakulla Counties are still providing services including curbside book pickup.
Contact your local library for more information.
And so far most county parks remain open to the public in Franklin and Wakulla Counties.
