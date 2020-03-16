Red Tide was found in the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County last week.
The algae was found in 4 locations from water samples taken on March the 10th,
Red tide was found in background concentrations from St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, Oak Grove and St. Joseph Point.
It was found in very low concentrations in mid St. Joe Bay.
Red Tide is a microscopic marine algae called Karenia brevis.
In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish kills.
Red tide can even affect humans causing skin, eye and throat irritation.
