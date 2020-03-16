Floridians will go to the polls Tuesday to help decide on the nominees for the Democratic and Republican presidential elections.
Tuesday is Florida's presidential primary elections and local polling stations will be open from 7 AM until 7 PM.
Florida is a closed-primary state, which means voters can only vote for candidates in their registered party.
There are currently three democratic candidates still running, those are Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard.
There are two republicans – Donald trump and Bill Weld.
You can get more information about voting in Florida at their website at www.votefranklin.com.
