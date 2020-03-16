The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has posted the draft State Action Plan for $735 million dollars in federal funding available to Florida for Hurricane Michael long-term recovery efforts.
The state is seeking the money through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Disaster Recovery program.
The State Action Plan provides a strategy for how the funding will be used to address the unmet, long-term disaster recovery needs for Panhandle communities.
There is now a 30-day public comment period to seek input on the draft State Action Plan for Hurricane Michael.
All Floridians are encouraged to review the State Action Plan which can be found on the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Michael page.
Comments can be submitted through April 10th.
http://floridajobs.org/community-planning-and-development/assistance-for-governments-and-organizations/disaster-recovery-initiative/hurricane-michael
