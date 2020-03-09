Saint Joe Bay Inlet Bridge Intermittent Lane Closures

Chipley – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on U.S. 98 near the Saint Joe Bay Inlet Bridge from Monday, March 9 through Thursday, March 12 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for barrier wall placement. Flaggers will be in place to direct motorists through the work area.
All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.
