Volunteer Florida Foundation Announces the Availability of Florida Disaster Funds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Volunteer Florida Foundation announced that additional Florida Disaster Fund grant funding is available for organizations engaged in Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Michael long-term recovery efforts.
Organizations interested in applying should complete and submit the application by Friday, March 27 at 5 pm (ET). More information about the grant process, including FAQs, may be viewed here.
The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida's official private fund established to assist Florida's communities as they respond to and recover during times of disaster.
“The Volunteer Florida Foundation is pleased to announce additional funding that will help Floridians who are still recovering from Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Michael,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Clay Ingram. “The Florida Disaster Fund was established to help our communities every step of the way, from immediate response to complete recovery.”
Click here to view the grant application and FAQs. Applications are due Friday, March 27 at 5 pm (ET). The available grant funding for Hurricane Irma recovery activities is $3,875,000 and the available grant funding for Hurricane Michael recovery activities is $2,795,000.
