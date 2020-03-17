The Franklin County School District will begin providing healthy meals for local children starting next week.
The Franklin County School 2020 Summer Food Service Program will begin breakfast and lunch service on Tuesday, March 24th and continue until the extended emergency school closure ends.
Meals will be offered daily between the hours of 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM for pick-up only and are at NO COST to all children ages 18 and under.
A breakfast and lunch meal can be picked up at the same time and remember state rules require the child be present when receiving meals.
Children do not have to be of school age or attend school to receive a meal.
All children 18 years of age and younger may receive meals.
Meals provided during the school closing will not be packaged using food allergy considerations so parents and guardians are responsible for monitoring any food allergy requirements.
Meals will be available in Apalachicola at The Apalachicola Bay Charter School and at the Apalachicola City Project Impact Learning Center.
In Eastpoint meals will be available at the Franklin County School, at the Learning Center and at the Eastpoint United Methodist Church.
In Carrabelle you will be able to pick up meals at the Nest at 1001 Gray Avenue and at the Lanark Market.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment