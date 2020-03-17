WORM GRUNTIN' FESTIVAL STATUS UPDATE:

Citizens of Sopchoppy and all family, friends, vendors, and festival attendees: It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we, the Sopchoppy Preservation and Improvement Association, regret to announce the postponement of the 20th Annual Sopchoppy Worm Gruntin’ Festival, which was scheduled for Saturday, April 11, 2020. We have been actively monitoring the updated recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the State of Florida, Wakulla County, and the City of Sopchoppy. The CDC recently issued Florida-specific recommendations to “cancel large gathering (over 10 people),” as well as recommended canceling smaller gatherings that bring people together from multiple parts of the United States, which our festival has done in the past. Based upon this guidance and our concerns and cautions around COVID-19 (Coronavirus) as it related to our community and guests, we feel the only appropriate course of action at this time is to postpone the festival. SPIA takes the health, safety, and welfare of our guests, community, and volunteers very seriously, and we regret to say that the 20th Annual Sopchoppy Worm Gruntin’ Festival will not be held until April 10, 2021 (second Saturday in April 2021). We appreciate your understanding and hope you can join us then. In the meantime, please stay tuned to our Facebook page and our website for Worm Gruntin’ news and updates.
