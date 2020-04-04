Apalachicola National Forest expands list of recreation sites temporarily shut down

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 2, 2020 – In compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for social distancing, along with current Florida state-governed policies, U.S. Forest Service officials are temporarily shutting down developed recreation areas in the Apalachicola National Forest tomorrow at 8 a.m. to help protect the health and safety of visitors and staff.
The latest temporary shutdowns include the following sites:
- Silverlake OHV Trailhead
- Spring Hill Motorcycle Trailhead
- Trout Pond Trailhead
- Whitehead Boat Ramp
- Mack Landing Boat Ramp
- Wood Lake Boat Ramp
- Leon Sinks
These shutdowns are in addition to previous announcements about other developed areas. Some areas remain open for public use, including the general forest area and trails.
“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, the health and safety of our forest visitors and employees are our number one priority,” said Forest Supervisor Kelly Russell. “We are committed to serving the best interest of our local communities, and we will continue to work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”
Keep in mind, trails and roads may be open for use, but please recreate responsibly and follow public health guidelines regarding social distancing while you recreate in the Apalachicola National Forest. High-risk activities that increase your chance of injury or distress should be avoided.
For the most current and accurate information about COVID-19, contact your local health officials or visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov.
-USDA-
No comments:
Post a Comment