There is now a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Franklin County.

Franklin County, FL. – The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (FDOH-Franklin) has received
notification of a positive case of COVID-19 in Franklin County.
The individual is a 60-year-old female who is a Franklin County resident.
This is a travel related case, directly linked to international travel. She is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
This is Franklin County’s second COVID-19 case.
"We are working closely with the patient, close contacts and healthcare providers to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Sarah Hinds, Administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties. “The individual will continue to follow CDC
guidance related to travel and self-isolation.”
