Daily Franklin County COVID-19 Update from the Florida Department of Health for Friday, April the 3rd

Attached you will find our daily update that has been shared on the Franklin County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated each day to ensure it is always correct and full of the most recent information. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible.
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 3:00 pm on 4/03/2020:
Currently we have ONE confirmed case in Gulf County and ONE confirmed cases in Franklin County.
LOCAL STATUS
FRANKLIN
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event:
23
How many pending tests we have:
0
How many negative tests we have:
22
How many positive tests we have:
1
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event:
46
How many pending tests we have:
0
How many negative tests we have:
45
How many positive tests we have:
1
Here’s what you’ll find in today’s update:
- Information on the positive COVID-19 case in Franklin County
- How to sign up for new COVID-19 text alert system
- Details on PanCare Clinic’s drive through COVID-19 Testing Clinic
DT Simmons
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Franklin & Gulf County
