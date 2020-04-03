If you are on probation and live in Franklin County you need to know that walk-in appointments at the county probation office have stopped through May the 4th.
In compliance with the Governor’s Stay at Home order, The Franklin County Probation Office will be closed from April 3rd to May 4th to all walk-in appointments.
All current and future subjects on supervision during this time must go to "www.panhandleprobationservice.com" where you will find current and up to date reporting instructions.
You should check the website regularly as instructions and dates may change.
If you have any questions, you can e-mail “panhandleprobationservice@gmail.com.
