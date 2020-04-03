The state is making it a little easier to get unemployment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced it is waiving the requirement to wait a week to receive Reemployment Assistance benefits.
The waiting week has been waived so eligible Floridians can receive the support they need to help recover from the current economic impacts of COVID-19.
The waiver is in effect through May 8th.
The department has also waived the work search and online work registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance.
Individuals filing for Reemployment Assistance will not be required to register in Employ Florida or submit information on a biweekly basis on the employers contacted each week.
