Franklin County residents are taking their time filling out the census.
In fact we currently have the lowest census return rate in Florida at 14.8 percent.
Statewide, nearly 36 percent of households have filled out their census forms.
In Wakulla County the return rate is nearly 34 percent.
In Gulf County its 17 percent and in Liberty County its just under 18 percent.
Our area has a history of low participation.
During the 2010 census, about 60 percent of Franklin County residents filled out their census forms, in 2000 only 45 percent of Franklin County households took part.
It is vitally important that everyone fill out their census forms, its estimated that each one is worth about 14 thousand dollars for Franklin County.
That is money that will go to roads and bridges, schools, rural health programs, emergency response programs and other services that Franklin County desperately needs.
Filling out the census is quick and easy; you can do it on-line.
All homeowners should have received a notice with their personal pin number so you can fill out the census online at www.2020census.gov.
If you don't have internet you can do it by phone by calling 1-844-330-2020.
And if you have already finished your census, remind your friends and neighbors to do the same.
