Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Friday, April 3, 2020
Updated information from the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce 4-3-20
Updated information available on Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Website
4-3-20
Please visit the home page of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce website - Apalachicolabay.org for daily updates as they become available.
This page also has a list of area restaurants that are offering take out and delivery options. Just click the Gold Link at the top of the home page.
Small Business Information
The required USDOL poster for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Please note that Employers are required by law to post this in a visible location with your other labor law posters. The effective date of the Act is April 1, 2020 until December 31, 2020.
Additionally, the Small Business Administration has updated its website with information about Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and the additional assistance for small business owners provided in the CARES Act, including the opportunity to receive up to a $10,000 advance on an EIDL for emergency capital. That link is at: https://www.sba.gov/disaster/apply-for-disaster-loan/index.html
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce have developed a Small Business Guide and Checklist for coronavirus emergency loans.
FAU Hospitality and Tourism Management Online Certificate Program - Waived Costs and Fees
To assist industry professionals whose employment has been negatively impacted by COVID-19, Florida Atlantic University (FAU) is now offering its Hospitality and Tourism Management online certification program free of charge. To learn more or register, click here. Registration deadline: April 7, 2020
No comments:
Post a Comment