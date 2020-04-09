Daily Franklin County COVID-19 Update from the Florida Department of Health for Thursday, April the 9th

Good Afternoon Franklin County!
Attached you will find our daily update that has been shared on the Franklin County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated each day to ensure it is always correct and full of the most recent information. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text FranklinCV19 to 888777.
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 4:00 pm on 4/09/2020:
Currently we have ONE confirmed case in Gulf County and TWO confirmed cases in Franklin County.
LOCAL STATUS
FRANKLIN
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event:
49
How many pending tests we have:
0
How many negative tests we have:
47
How many positive tests we have:
2
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event:
62
How many pending tests we have:
0
How many negative tests we have:
61
How many positive tests we have:
1
Here’s what you’ll find in today’s update:
- City of Carrabelle Boat Ramp Emergency Ordinance
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
