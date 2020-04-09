All boat ramps in Franklin County are now off limits to people from out of county.
On Thursday the Franklin County commission and the City of Carrabelle voted that Public Boat ramps will only be open for use by Franklin County residents or property owners.
The City of Apalachicola closed their ramps last week.
Boat ramps were closed to keep recreational fishermen from coming from out of the county to launch their boats for the day in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Franklin County Commissioners said there has also been an issue with fishing guides coming to the county to take out trips.
There are exemptions for non-resident property owners and essential workers like medical professionals, military personnel, first responders, government workers, and contractors.
The county says it will also work with out-of -county seafood workers who have Oyster Leases in Franklin County.
