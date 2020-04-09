The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is helping teach local kids with virtual trips to local museums and lighthouses.
The TDC has partnered with the Franklin County School System to provide educational videos
about the area’s museums and history which will be used in the county’s online curriculum.
The video series include educational films about local history museums including the Carrabelle
History Museum, the Crooked River Lighthouse Museum, the Orman House, the Raney House and the John Gorrie Museums in Apalachicola.
There is also an educational film about the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve and additional videos featuring the St. George Island Lighthouse and Camp Gordon Johnston will be added to the series this month.
The museum series was originally created to reach out to tourists as a way to promote the rich history of Franklin County but now with all of our children participating in online learning the TDC is providing them to the schools for use in their online teaching.
Franklin County School Superintendent Traci Yoder said teachers can now use the videos as virtual field trips for students during the stay at home order, and school extended closure.
You can watch the videos yourself at the Franklin County Tourist Development Website at http://www.floridasforgottencoast.com
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment