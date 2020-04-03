Friday, April 3, 2020

Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf County

DEP Logo
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF
Environmental Protection

Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Ron DeSantis
Governor

Jeanette Nuñez
Lt. Governor

Noah Valenstein
Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Waste - Solid Waste Operation Permit
Project Name: FIVE POINTS TRANSFER STATION
Location Id: 66635
Location Name: FIVE POINTS LANDFILL
County: Gulf
Application Number: 66635-012

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment