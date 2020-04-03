FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

SNOOPY is a 3 yr old Boxer/Hound mix. He is very sweet and smart and will do anything for a treat! This good looking boy walks well on a leash and knows basic commands. He also comes equipped with an impressive bark, sure to get the attention of anyone approaching his home. Snoopy is a staff favorite and we would love to see him in the loving home he deserves!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
