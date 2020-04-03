Friday, April 3, 2020

Gulf County Coronavirus Update 4-3

The information contained in our daily update digest is collected from information from local, state and federal agencies delivered each day.

The Gulf County Chamber reminds you to seek trusted sources for updates on the latest COVID-19 information.
﻿Make sure to verify before sharing.
4/2/20 COVID-19 UPDATE:
 
Your local health department is here to assist you with questions related to COVID-19 (new coronavirus). There is ONE confirmed case in Gulf County and NO confirmed cases in Franklin County. Full Press Release can be found HERE.
 
For Daily Gulf County COVID-19 Updates straight to your phone: text GULFCOVID to 888777
 
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County: 850-227-1276 Florida Department of Health in Franklin County: 850-653-2111 There is also a hotline available at 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov
 
NEW TESTING SITE IN PORT ST. JOE PanCare of Florida will begin alternate COVID-19 testing in Port St. Joe (Gulf County) as of Friday, April 3rd from 10-2pm EST. The COVID-19 response team is available at (850) 215-4181 Monday-Friday to conduct phone screenings. To qualify for testing, you must complete all of the 4 following steps, or you will be turned away at the testing site. Step 1: Exhibit symptoms (fever, cough & shortness of breath). Step 2: Call the PanCare COVID-19 response line at (850) 215-4181. Step 3: Conduct a phone screening. Step 4: Upon qualifying for testing, you will be assigned a unique ID number and given an appointment date and time. You must present the provided ID number at your appointment with your photo ID when you arrive at the testing location (528 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd.) 
 
MENTAL HEALTH COVID-19 have you feeling STRESSED/ANXIOUS/DEPRESSED/UNSURE? NEED SUPPORT? CALL 850-270-8911, available 9-5pm EST. If you are in need of immediate mental health services call one of the agencies below available 24/7: • National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) • SAMSA Disaster Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 or the Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741-741 • Florida Blue launched a 24-hour, free emotional support helpline for all Floridians, in partnership with New Directions Behavioral health. Any Floridian – even if uninsured or insured by another plan – can call 833-848-1762 for support in managing feelings of stress, anxiety, grief or fear related to the COVID19 pandemic. Counselors cannot provide information on COVID-19 testing or treatment.
 
TESTING Call your health care provider first or if you are symptomatic to determine the need for testing. If a person thinks they have COVID-19, they should call their health care provider before going to their office so the provider can take precautions to prevent exposing other people. In some cases, they are going to meet you in the parking lot. It’s just a precaution. We are really trying to keep our healthcare workers safe. Other patients
safe. Review your signs, symptoms and travel history with your physician. Your physician will evaluate you for other possible causes of respiratory illness and also contact the county health department to coordinate COVID19 testing. • To be prioritized for testing, patients must meet the state’s criteria, which evaluates a combination of symptoms and risk factors. Their samples will be sent to the closest laboratory. • If you don’t meet priority criteria, you can discuss with your provider about possibly getting tested at a commercial laboratory (e.g. LabCorp or Quest). • State lab results are generally available within 24-48 hours. Commercial labs can take 5-6 days. Turnaround time can for all be affected by demand. • ALL positive tests are reported to the DOH system and contract tracing will begin immediately. 
 
LOCAL ISSUED ORDERS:
 
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSION UPDATES On April 2, 2020, the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners issued Emergency Declaration Order 20-02, implementing an immediate burn ban for the entire county, until further notice; the closure of all county facilities with the exception of essential services determined by Governor’s Executive Order 20-91; the extension of county beach closures until further notification; and shall strictly enforce the Governors Orders regarding visitors, and Essential Services and Activities During COVID-19 Emergency. The Gulf County Commission directs all non-residents of Gulf County to return their home state or region for the duration of the executive orders for the public health and safety of Gulf County residents and emergency first responders. Please visit: http://www.gulfcounty-fl.gov/home for the posting of Gulf County Emergency Declaration Order. 
 
On March 26, 2020 the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners signed a letter and resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit: http://www.gulfcounty-fl.gov/home Per the resolution, visitors (day trips or extended stays) are asked to stay home in their primary communities. It also advises and directs a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for visitors entering Gulf County from highly affected areas. Beach closures were extended 14 days (through April 9th). Keep in mind Florida also has defined areas popping up around the state. Examples like Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, and more. CDC Guidance for Travelers from Countries with widespread Sustained (Ongoing) transmission can be found at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/travelers/
 
STATE ISSUED ORDERS:
 
SAFER AT HOME On April 1, 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-91, requiring all persons in Florida to limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities for 30 days. The order also recommending that all individuals over the age of 65 and all individuals of any age with high-risk conditions should remain in their residence and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19. The stay-at-home order was issued after consultation with federal officials and in accordance with the recent 30-day extension of national social distancing guidelines for curbing the spread of COVID-19.  The order will go into effect midnight Friday, April 3, 2020. For a more extensive list of essential services view Executive Order 20-89.
 
TRAVELERS On March 27, Executive Order 20-87 orders all parties engaged in rental of vacation rental properties to suspend vacation rental operations. Vacation rentals are prohibited from making new reservations or bookings and shall not accept new guests for check-in for the duration of this order. 
 
RESTAURANTS
 
On March 20, Executive Order 20-71 directs all restaurants and food establishments to suspend on-premises food and alcohol consumption for customers.  
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce resource list: http://business.gulfchamber.org/list/
 
MEDICAL PROCEDURES On March 26, Executive Order 20-85, directed the Secretary of Department of Management Services to amend the state employee health benefits plan to include telehealth and immunization services at no additional cost to employees. 
 
On March 20, Executive Order 20-72 was issued prohibiting medically unnecessary, non-urgent or nonemergency procedures or surgeries. 
 
SMALL BUSINESS LOANS On March 17, Governor activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The bridge loan program provides short-term, interest-free loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury from COVID-19. The application period is open and runs through May 8, 2020. Interested businesses should visit FloridaDisasterLoan.org for more information. 
 
 
CLOSURES & RESTRICTIONS:
 
ALL Gulf County beaches; beach access and beach parking are closed for 14 days (until April 9). Burn Ban for all of Gulf County, until further notice. 
 
Mexico Beach beaches will be closed effective 11:59 PM on March 31st for fourteen days.
 
City of Port St. Joe closes city boat ramps for two weeks (until April 13).
 
Florida State Parks will close to the public effective Monday, March 23, 2020.
 
ALL Government Buildings will be closed to the public effective at the close of business on March 18. You may reach any department by telephone or email. The Country Club and Grill 19 are closed effective 5:30 PM EST on 4/2/2020.
 
PHARMACY UPDATES Effective immediately, all BUY RITE DRUG Pharmacies will be operating via drive-through only. Staff will do what they can to assist with store items through the drive-through. 
 
CVS Pharmacy is open and full-functioning and has NO plans on closing.
 
PIGGLY WIGGLY PSJ is open 6am to 10pm, 7 days a week and is now offering ONLINE shopping. Visit www.DurensPigglyWiggly.com. Starting 4/2/20 at 1:30 pm, there will be a limit of 50 customers inside the store at a time. 
 
FAMILY DOLLAR is open 8am to 8pm, daily and senior hours are the first hour of operations.
 
SCHOOLS All schools including Early Head Start and Head Start will be closed until May 1st.  
 
 
LIBRARIES Both Gulf County libraries are closed to the public until further notice. Staff are working at the Port St. Joe location on Tuesday and Thursday and at the Wewahitchka location on Monday and Friday to provide curbside delivery of checked out books. Please call ahead to make reservations on specific items.
 
HEALTH DEPARTMENT In order to promote social distancing and discourage gatherings of 10 or more people, the health department lobby will no longer receive visitors. Clients arriving at the health department for appointments or birth/death certificates are encouraged to call the front desk at (850) 227-1276, before entering the lobby. Anyone seeking additional services should also call the front desk before attempting to enter the lobby. 
 
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR LOCAL TDC: Due to Public Health Concerns, Gulf County Beaches are to remain closed for 14 days (until April 9, 2020).
 
We are sincerely asking you to please stay home. Together, we can help slow the spread of COVID-19. Gulf County is a smaller rural county with very limited resources. The Governor of Florida has suspended all vacation rentals and The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners have passed a resolution urging visitors to stay in their own homes during this time. Please do your part!  
 
We are putting out information as soon as we can through our COVID-19 Landing Page. You can read all of the information that we mentioned above plus more. You can also always reach out to us via our Live Chat option on our Website at VisitGulf.com. That chat is available from 8 AM - 5 PM ET. 
 
A SPECIAL MESSAGE FROM PREVENT CHILD ABUSE AMERICA 
 
Prevent Child Abuse Month In these unpredictable times, many of you are thinking about the families in your lives—your own, those in your community, and families across the country affected by COVID-19. The risk to our children for experiencing child abuse and neglect in times of extreme stress and uncertainty—like in anticipation of natural disasters and outbreaks such as this—is actually quite high. 
 
Tips for Staying Connected For our collective health and well-being, we must adhere to the requirements of social distancing. Physical distance, however, does not mean we need to remain socially disconnected or isolated. In fact, individuals, families, and communities can maintain the one thing we all need right now…social connection! Here are some clear, concrete tips for physically distancing while staying emotionally and socially connected https://preventchildabuse.org/coronavirus-resources/
 
On Friday, April 3, show support for children and families by wearing blue on Wear Blue Day. Post a picture or video on social media including the #WearBlueDay2020 hashtag.  Your health department has programs to connect you and your family to resources. We are here for you! Gulf: 850-227-1276, Franklin: 850-653-2111.
 
ABOUT COVID-19 COVID-19 transmission is more commonly spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. This is why social distancing and keeping at least 6 feet between you and other people is so important. A person can get COVID-19 by touching droplets that can land on objects and surfaces and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth, although, this is a less common mode of transmission. The vast majority of cases have come from close, sustained contact with an individual with COVID-19.
 
 
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from the COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, and those with compromised immune systems are more likely to develop serious illness. There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. As a reminder, the Department always recommends everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of respiratory diseases, including: 
 
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick; • Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue; • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; • If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and • Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household spray or wipe.
 
What should I do if I recently traveled to an area with an outbreak of COVID-19? If you are returning from an area with an outbreak of COVID-19, the CDC is recommending you self-isolate for 14 days immediately upon returning from your travels, even if asymptomatic (no symptoms). Follow the CDC steps to help protect other people in your home and community: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-youare-sick/steps-when-sick.html
 
If you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or shortness of breath during those 14 days, contact your health care professional and mention your recent travel. Your provider will work with the health department to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19. If you have had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from an impacted area, you should call a health care professional and mention your close contact and their recent travel.  
 
STAY INFORMED: To get the latest information, visit FloridaHealth.gov and follow on Social Media: Florida Department of Health: Twitter @HealthyFla or Facebook @FLDepartmentofHealth Gulf/Franklin County Community Health Improvement Partners: Facebook Gulf/Franklin County Community Health Improvement Partners

Governor DeSantis has suspended all new vacation rentals in the state of Florida for 14 days.

Guests are not allowed to check into vacation rentals after 3/27/20.
Per Gulf County Administration, anyone who violates these orders and allows guests to check in new rentals will be reported to the proper authority.

There will also be checkpoints installed at all major roads into Florida. The full Executive Orders are in the links:


The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners emergency meeting can be viewed here:

All meetings are listed on the official website for Gulf County Florida at: http://www.gulfcounty-fl.gov/
﻿

﻿

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 2, 2020
Contact: Joint Information Center on COVID-19 for the State of Florida
(850) 815-4940, ESF14@em.myflorida.com
 
The State of Florida Issues COVID-19 Updates
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The State of Florida is responding to COVID-19. In an effort to keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, the Florida Department of Health will issue this update every day, seven days per week.
Governor Ron DeSantis is in constant communication with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees as the State of Florida continues to monitor and respond to the threat of COVID-19.
Today at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Governor DeSantis announced additional efforts in the state’s response to COVID-19:
  • Governor Ron DeSantis announced that after consultation with President Trump, the US Coast Guard and Broward County officials, the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise ships have docked in Port Everglades. Nonresidents will be safely transported back to their home state or country.
  • Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-93, directing the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and other executive agencies to take necessary actions to improve DEO’s Reemployment Assistance Program.
  • Today, the Governor also issued Executive Order 20-94, providing targeted, temporary relief from certain mortgage foreclosures and evictions for 45 days, without relieving an individual’s obligation to make mortgage payments and rent payments.
Actions the state has taken to respond to COVID-19:
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
  • At the direction of Governor DeSantis, State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees declared a Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 in Florida.
  • Governor DeSantis announced that the State ordered an additional 2,500 test kits to supplement the adequate resources already available to test for COVID-19. These additional test kits will enable the Department of Health, working with Florida health care providers, to test up to an additional 625,000 individuals. The Governor also suspended non-essential in state and all out-of-state travel for state employees for 30 days.
  • Established an Incident Management Team to coordinate response operations.
  • Defined a high-level phased response strategy for COVID-19.
  • Activated a dedicated incident command post for on-site response activities.
  • Conducted three public health and health care stakeholder conference calls to provide statewide updates on the current outbreak situation, response actions and guidance for pandemic planning. Over five hundred participants joined the calls.
  • Established a public call center for questions regarding COVID-19. The call center launched Monday, March 2 and is open 24/7.
  • Developed and distributed COVID-19 presentation materials to County Health Departments (CHD) for use at community meetings.
  • Activated the Joint Information Center in coordination with the Division of Emergency Management.
  • Developed and implemented protocols for investigation, surveillance and monitoring for COVID-19 to rapidly detect and contain cases. 
  • Established mechanisms for monitoring and coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding epidemiological activities.
  • Distributed CDC Interim Guidance for public health personnel evaluating Persons Under Investigation (PUI) and asymptomatic close contacts of confirmed cases at their home or non-home residential settings to CHDs.
  • Approved and disseminated an updated Clinician Screening Tool for identifying COVID-19 PUIs.
  • Implemented testing at all three State Public Health Laboratories.
  • Distributed updated CDC guidance for schools to CHDs and the Department of Education.
  • Distributed updated laboratory guidance regarding implementation of testing at State Public Health Laboratories.
  • Developing a laboratory surge plan.
  • Identifying and monitoring close contacts of presumptive cases. Any close contacts with symptoms will be tested.
  • Implemented private lab testing.
  • Developed and disseminated pandemic planning guidance.
  • Advised CHDs and HCCs to retain expired personal protective equipment until further until further notice.
  • Developing infographics for first responders (fire, law enforcement and EMS) regarding infection control and personal protection for COVID-19.
  • At the Governor’s direction, a public-private partnership has been put in place between Memorial Healthcare in Broward and the National Guard to set up a mobile testing unit.
  • At the direction of Governor DeSantis hiring additional epidemiologists from university health programs to help with workload.
  • Governor DeSantis directed the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to extend all existing nursing home and assisted living facility licenses for 90 days to remove distraction from patient care.
  • Launched an interactive data tracking dashboard on floridahealthcovid19.gov that is updated twice daily.
  • Developing protocols for County Health Departments in the protection of their staff and clinic activities through the development of safety and health guidance.
  • Continue to have daily hospital calls and began having daily calls with the aging and vulnerable population groups.
  • Continue to coordinate efforts for obtaining lab testing supplies.
DIVISION OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
  • Florida is receiving its third shipment from the SNS. Once the shipment has been received in its entirety, Florida will have received the following from the SNS. These materials are being distributed across the state.
  • N95s                    540,000
  • Faceshields          246,000
  • Coveralls        1,026
  • Gloves          714,354
  • Surgical Masks    1,290,000          
  • Gowns                 201,000
  • After conducting a thorough assessment of needs, Director Moskowitz has requested the following supplies through Direct Federal Assistance. Supplies are being delivered on a rolling basis, and inventory is being distributed throughout the state 24 hours a day.
  • 5 mobile intensive care units
  • 5,000 ventilators
  • 5,000 hospital beds
  • 50,000 two oz. bottles of hand sanitizers
  • 250,000 coveralls
  • 500,000 gloves
  • 500,000 gowns
  • 500,000 collection kits
  • 100,000 16 oz. bottles of hand sanitizers
  • 150,000 Personal Protective Equipment kits, including coveralls, gowns, and goggles  
  • 2 million N95 face masks
  • To support communities responding to COVID-19, Governor DeSantis has directed FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz to expedite the delivery of more than $170 million in Hurricane Irma reimbursements to cities, counties and hospital districts that have now reached the 50-percent auditing threshold to receive funds.
  • Find more information on DEM’s response to COVID-19 here.
AGENCY FOR HEALTH CARE ADMINISTRATION
  • The Agency launched a new hospital bed capacity dashboard to assist in COVID-19 response efforts throughout the state. The dashboard offers real-time, critical information on total hospital bed availability and ICU bed availability at both the county and hospital level.
  • AHCA and the Department of Children and Families have been working together to ensure current Medicaid recipients maintain benefits during the COVID-19 state of emergency. Agencies have also extended Medicaid application deadlines.
  • AHCA has made on-site visits to over 900 long-term care and residential facilities since the onset of the COVID-19 emergency. Additionally, AHCA has made over 2,000 telephone calls to residential providers statewide to assess infection control and prevention strategies, ensure county health department and local emergency operations center contact information are up to date, and assess supplies--specifically PPE.
  • Find more information on ACHA’s response to COVID-19 here.
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONAL REGULATION
  • DBPR has updated the dedicated webpage for filing complaints related to compliance with executive orders related to department stakeholders. The page, available at http://www.myfloridalicense.com/DBPR/eo-complaints/ now provides a field for reporting compliance concerns related to vacation rentals as restricted by Executive Order 20-87. The Department’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants continues to monitor, review, and assign complaints received through this form for follow-up by division inspectors.
  • Find more information on DBPR’s response to COVID-19 here.
DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES
  • DCF worked with DOH to develop precautionary protocols for child welfare professionals and adult protective investigators who may have to make in-person visits to ensure the safety of those vulnerable populations.
  • Under Governor DeSantis’ Direction, DCF temporarily increased SNAP recipients’ benefit amount to the maximum monthly allotment based on household size.
  • Find more information on DCF’s response to COVID-19 here
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
  • FDC is aligning operations with the CDC Interim Guidance on Management of COVID-19 in Correctional and Detention Facilities 
  • New inmate commitments from county jails will undergo additional screening and 14-day quarantine before placement within the general population.
  • FDC as suspended visitation and volunteer programs at all correctional institutions statewide through April 5, 2020.
  • Outside inmate work squads have been restricted.
  • Find more information on FDC’s response to COVID-19 here
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY
  • DEO, at the request of Governor DeSantis, recently announced waiving the requirement for Floridians to wait a week to receive Reemployment Assistance benefits through May 8, 2020. The waiting week has been waived so eligible Floridians may receive the support they need to help recover from the current economic impacts of COVID-19.
  • DEO has recently launched a new mobile friendly website that provides Floridians and businesses with available resources to assist in recovering from the economic impacts of COVID-19. Please visit, FloridaJobs.org/COVID-19 form more information.
  • DEO recently announced $100 million of additional funds available to local governments in communities impacted by Hurricane Irma through the Rebuild Florida Infrastructure Repair Program. Local governments may apply individually or as a regional group for funding. Funding can also be used as leverage to match funding for other federal programs to carry out eligible, federal CDBG-DR infrastructure activity. The deadline to complete an application is June 30, 2020. For more information about the program, including how to complete an application, visit the Rebuild Florida Infrastructure Repair Program’s webpage. 
  • Governor DeSantis waived the work search and work registration requirements for individuals requesting Reemployment Assistance benefits. Individuals filing an application in CONNECT, the online Reemployment Assistance application, for benefits from March 15, 2020 until May 2, 2020, will not be required to complete the work registration in Employ Florida. For additional questions about Reemployment Assistance, please visit the Frequently Asked Questions.
  • Florida’s 24 local workforce development boards are available to provide career and business services remotely, with services and technology varying by location. For more information, visit careersourceflorida.com.
  • Governor DeSantis’ request to the federal U.S. Small Business Administration to make the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program available for Florida’s small businesses impacted by COVID-19 has been granted. Small businesses are eligible to apply for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans that offer up to $2 million in economic assistance to help small businesses overcome the temporary loss of revenue resulting from COVID-19.
  • The Business Damage Assessment survey is activated to assess the impact of COVID-19 on Florida’s local business operations. The survey, managed by DEO, will evaluate businesses affected by COVID-19 and the impacts the virus has had on the local economy so actions to implement appropriate relief programs can begin. The survey can be taken online here.
  • Find more information on DEO’s response to COVID-19 here.
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
  • FDOE has compiled resources, information, and best practices for distance learning on its emergency response page.
  • The Florida Virtual School has created the Online Learning Community with engaging and informative content for teachers and parents of K-12 students.
  • Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran has recommended that all Florida public and private K-12 school campuses extend campus closures through May 1, 2020, following White House guidance and the CDC’s extension of social distancing guidelines until April 30th.
  • Find more information on The Department of Education’s response to COVID-19 here.
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF ELDER AFFAIRS
  • Pursuant to Executive Order 20-52 issued by Governor DeSantis, and the Division of Emergency Management’s Order 20-006, DOEA Secretary Prudom issued an Emergency Order pertaining to the Office of Public and Professional Guardians providing relief to some in-person visitation requirements where COVID-19 response and mitigation measures prevent such visits.
  • DOEA provided valuable Guidance in furtherance of Order 20-01 for Public and Professional Guardians to remain in compliance with Florida Statute 744.361(14).
  • Provided technical assistance to all 11 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) on the Families First Act Funding regarding billing, advance requests, and contract amendments.
  • Provided Shopping Assistance and Telephone Reassurance service codes and descriptions for Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and authorized the use of these new services for homebound elders.
  • Find more information on DOEA’s response to COVID-19



