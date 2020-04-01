Florida residents are being told to stay at home except for absolutely necessary trips to the grocery store or pharmacy.
On Wednesday, Florida governor Ron Desantis issued an executive order asking people across the state to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Senior Citizens and individuals with a significant underlying medical condition should stay at home and take all measures to reduce or limit exposure to COVID-19.
All persons in Florida should limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities.
The order takes effect at midnight on Thursday.
There were nearly 7,000 cases of COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, with more than 900 people hospitalized and 87 deaths.
You can see the full text of the executive order on-line at https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/
