Georgia state senator comes to Franklin County to quarantine after being hospitalized with COVID-19

The Franklin County sheriff's office said they have a deputy watching the home of a state senator from Georgia who tested positive for COVID-19 but decided to come to St. George Island to quarantine.
State Senator Bruce Thompson, who lives just North of Atlanta in a town called White, Georgia was confirmed to have the virus in March and was even hospitalized in intensive care for a short time in mid-March.
Thompson is a Republican who represents Senate District 14, which includes portions of Cherokee, Bartow and Cobb counties in Georgia.
He arrived in Franklin County on Tuesday night.
Sheriff AJ Smith said Thompson came to the Plantation with three vehicles and the sheriff is not sure how many people are staying in the home.
The sheriff said the house will be watched and anyone leaving it will stopped and asked why.
The sheriff said everyone in the home needs to quarantine for 14 days.
The county and the health department have also been notified about the state senator's decision to come here.
The sheriff said he is perplexed as to why Thompson would leave his home in Georgia to come to a county with no COVID-19 cases.
The county has been working hard to keep people out by closing beaches and other public areas as well as closing rental homes.
He called the move irresponsible, especially from an elected official who should be working to stop the spread of the virus.
Sheriff Smith told the Apalachicola Times that when he asked Thompson why he is coming here he was told the doctor said it would be good for my lungs.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment