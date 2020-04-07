Florida State University is taking part in a 24 hour fundraising event today called the Great Give campaign.
The School hopes to raise money for the University's student emergency funds.
The student emergency funds address a variety of our students’ needs—from food insecurity and medical bills to technology and housing assistance.
If you would like to help with the cause, you can make a financial donation during the Great Give campaign which started at midnight and ends at 11:59 pm today.
We've posted the link to donate on this story at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment