A red wolf born on St. Vincent Island was recently released in North Carolina where it will hopefully breed and make more red wolves.
The wolf was moved from Florida to North Carolina earlier this year and was placed in an acclimation pen with a resident female.
Both have now been released and will hopefully have lots of pups.
The red wolf once roamed much of the southeastern United States, but was declared extinct in 1980.
Fourteen remaining red wolves were captured in Texas and Louisiana before the extinction declaration and were used to establish a breeding program in locations including St. Vincent Island in Franklin County..
At one point the population grew to more than 100 red wolves covering five eastern North Carolina counties.
In recent years nearby landowners have pushed the government to abandon recovery efforts so that in 2019 there were no breeding pairs in North Carolina, and only about a dozen red wolves are believed to remain.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment