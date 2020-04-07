Tuesday, April 7, 2020

The Florida Department of Health wants to know what you are doing to help flatten the curve

The Department recently started the ‘Stronger than C-19 Community Action’ survey.

The survey allows you to anonymously answer questions that range from age and residency, to recent travel to potential COVID-19 contact.

The survey is designed to help the department track and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Florida.


You can take the survey yourself at http://www.StrongerThanC19.com.


