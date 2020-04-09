Franklin County is barring out of county residents from using its boat ramps for the near future.
On Thursday morning, Franklin County commissioners voted that Public Boat ramps in the unincorporated portion of the county will only be open for use by Franklin County residents or property owners.
The order takes effect at midnight tonight.
The rule is basically to keep recreational fishermen from coming from out of the county to launch their boats for the day in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
There hs also been an issue with fishing guides coming to the county to take out trips.
There are exemptions for non-resident property owners and essential workers like medical professionals, military personnel, first responders, government workers, and contractors.
The county says it will also work with out-of -county seafood workers who have Oyster Leases in Franklin County.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment