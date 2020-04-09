St. Joe Humane Society Pet of the Week

Mac is St. Joseph Bay Humane Society's Pet Of The Week! Mac is a 3 year old, male, pointer mix! He absolutely loves to play soccer and would love children to kick the ball around with! Mac is very playful and so fun to be around! He also loves to swim and would be an awesome boat buddy! He is originally from Charleson, SC and is loving the beach life. Contact the shelter if you are interested in fostering or adopting him!
Check out the shelter's website for more information on how to adopt: www.sjbhumanesociety.org
