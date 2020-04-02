Gulf County Commissioners have issued a burn ban until further notice.
Because of the extremely dry conditions in our area, Gulf County has banned all open fires effective immediately.
That would include campfires and any other outdoor burning.
BBQ grills are still allowed though people are reminded to never leave the grill unattended and don't pour hot coals out on the ground.
The burn ban in Gulf County will remain in effect until the dry conditions pass.
If you have any questions about the burn ban in Gulf County, you should contact the Emergency Management office at 229-9110.
