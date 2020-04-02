Remember to practice social distancing on the water too

If you are spending a lot of time on your boat as a form of social distancing, you should know that the state has issued rules to insure that you are actually staying away from other people.
An Executive Order recently issued from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission limits recreational vessel occupancy to no more than 10 people per vessel.
It also requires maintaining a minimum distance of 50 feet between recreational vessels and any other vessel.
The rule is being enforced by FWC officers as well as local law enforcement.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment