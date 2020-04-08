If you are visiting Franklin County you need to stick to the required 14 day quarantine or you could be quarantining in jail.
Sheriff AJ Smith said on facebook this week that visitors must undergo a 14-day quarantine, especially if they travel into the county from a COVID-19 hotspot.
Franklin County sheriff's deputies are following up on people who have come into town and are not quarantining.
Florida is currently under an executive order requiring people from COVID-19 hotspots like to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon entering Florida.
And its not just quarantine.
Franklin County residents are also supposed to remain at home except for necessary trips to the grocery store or pharmacy.
Deputies are looking for anyone who's outside unnecessarily – if you're caught you'll probably only be sent home and not to jail.
