The Department of Agriculture will reopen oyster harvesting areas 1612 and 1622 at sunrise Thursday.
Area 1612 is the conditionally approved Winter West Shellfish Harvest Area – it includes the Green Point Bar.
Area 1622 is the conditionally approved winter west 2 area which includes Dry Bar.
The areas have been closed since January 10th because of high river levels.
The river levels are back to normal and recent water samples show water quality in the two areas is acceptable for oyster harvesting
