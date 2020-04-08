The Franklin County Elections office is recommending that local voters request a vote by mail ballot for the next two countywide elections.
There will be a Primary Election in August and the General Election in November.
This is a big election year with races for Clerk of the Circuit Court, Sheriff , Supervisor of Elections, Superintendent of Schools, Property Appraiser and Tax Collector.
County commissioners and school board seats for district 1,3 and 5 will also be on the ballot.
Voters in Carrabelle will vote for mayor and two city commissioners.
Vote by Mail allows voters to cast their ballot from the safety and comfort of their home – which this year is likely better for voters and poll workers.
You can easily request a mail ballot online at http://www.votefranklin.com, by calling 850-653-9520.
The Elections office is closed to walk-in traffic, but if you have questions you can e-mail heather@votefranklin.com.
